SHIVAMOGGA: Schools were shut and Section 144 was imposed in Shivamogga town after a 23-year-old Bajarang Dal activist was allegedly stabbed to death on Monday. Police authorities stated that prohibitory orders were issued and announced a holiday for schools and colleges.

The victim identified as Harsha was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants Sunday night at the Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony, they said.

After the incident, some supporters of the deceased man came out on the streets and vented their anger. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra rushed to Shivamogga and met the victim's family.

Police are investigating the case and trying to find out the criminals. Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmi Prasad told reporters that a task force has been formed to track down the criminals behind the incident. He urged people to cooperate with the police and not act emotionally. The town had seen tense moments after the Hijab row rocked the place a local school has suspended a few students for wearing the Hijab to school. (With Inputs from Indian Express)

