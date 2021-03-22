Shiva Rajkumar Will Be Murdered Along With Me: Ex-Karnataka Minister

Former Karnataka minister and litterateur B T Lalitha Naik on Sunday said that she had received a letter threatening to kill her and three others including BJP national general secretary C T Ravi and Sandalwood hattrick hero Shiva Rajkumar.

During a ceremony to felicitate Congress leader H M Revanna, Naik revealed this and asserted that she would be murdered along with Ravi, actor Shivaraj Kumar, and a journalist.

Naik in a public meeting said, “I received a letter in which it is written that I will be killed on May 1. Besides me, a journalist, Shivaraj Kumar, and C T Ravi will be murdered. I treated it as a hoax because the person targeting Ravi will spare me, or if I was the target then Ravi should not be named."

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government would get the matter investigated thoroughly.