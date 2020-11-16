Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Opens From Today, Only 6K Devotees Allowed | Mumbai Siddhivinayak Reopens Too : Check COVID Guidelines

After seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi is welcoming devotees from today. the Uddhav Thackeray-led government announced that temples and other places of religious worship across the state can reopen. They were shut down in Maharashtra as in other parts of the country since the COVID-19 lockdown in March.

"We can't forget that the demon coronavirus is still amongst us. Even though this demon is slowly falling silent now, we cannot be complacent. Citizens need to follow discipline. Just like discipline and restraint were observed while celebrating Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Pandharpur wari (annual pilgrimage), followers of other faiths also celebrated festivals like Eid, Mount Mary festival by keeping the COVID-19 safety protocol in mind," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"We are glad that the government has allowed us to open after so many months. Devotees who want to visit will have to do online booking to get a time-slot for the 'darshan'. Along with this, people will also have to show a COVID-negative RT-PCR result at the gate. Children aged eight to ten and above 65 years of age won't be allowed," a representative of the temple management said.

Due to the COVID-19 safety, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust will only allow 6,000 devotees per day and 900 devotees per hour. Wearing face is mandatory for every devotee and should follow the social distance protocol.

Even Mumbai Siddhivinak Temple will reopen from today. The Siddhivinayak Temple management has launched a dedicated app offering a multitude of services for devotees. The app lists darshan timings and booking of slots for the same.