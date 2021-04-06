Shirdi Sai Baba, Siddhivinayak Temples In Maharashtra Closed Due To Spike In COVID 19 Cases

The number of coronavirus cases are increasing in Maharashtra, as a result, the Shirdi Sai Baba and Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple have been closed for devotees from Monday night till the next orders.

Daily prayers will be offered by the priests of the temple. The administration of Shirdi temple has taken this decision after the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew in the state so as to control the spread of dangerous coronavirus.

The officiating chief executive officer, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Ravindra Thakre, said that "The Saibaba temple remains closed for devotees from Monday 8 pm till further orders."

He further added that the priests will perform the daily affairs inside the temple premises, the accommodation and prasadalay will remain closed. The puja recitation will be done by priests.

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple also remains closed till further orders.

Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said that "In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra cabinet has made some strict rules and they will be enforced from Monday, 8 pm. The night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. During the daytime, section 144 will be in force prohibiting more than five people to gather at one place. A decision has been taken to shut down malls, restaurants, bars. Take away services will continue. Essential services will be allowed. Government offices will open with 50 percent capacity. Industries will continue. There is no restriction on construction work, markets."

Maharashtra is one of the most affected states with coronavirus. A total of 57,074 new coronavirus cases have been reported on Sunday. According to the state government's data, the active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,30,503. In the last 24 hours, a total of 222 deaths reported taking the COVID-19 death toll to 55,878.