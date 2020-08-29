Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Friday his intention to step down, ending his record-breaking tenure due to his ill-health. Abe, whose term ends in September 2021, is expected to stay on until a new party leader is elected. Experts said that the election process was likely to happen in coming weeks, with a new parliamentary session possible by October.The resignation of Shinzo Abe came as a shock. In 2007, Abe resigned from office as he had ulcerative colitis and the same illness which led to his resignation on August 28, 2020.

Abe said, "There must not be a time when I am not able to deliver results. Now that I am not able to fulfill the mandate from the people with confidence, I have decided that I should no longer occupy the position of the prime minister."

Abe further added that, "I would like to sincerely apologise to the people of Japan for leaving my post with one year left in my term of office, and amid the coronavirus woes, while various policies are still in the process of being implemented."

Hours after Shinzo Abe's resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter and said that he was pained to hear about the ill health of Abe. Modi praised Abe's leadership.

Modi tweeted as, "Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend Shinzo Abe. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery." Here is the tweet.

Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/JjziLay2gD