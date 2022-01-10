Shashi Tharoor Uses New Word To Criticise BJP

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's tweets in English make people look up for some meanings of the words in the dictionary. The usage of English words in his sentences always sets him apart from the crowd.

On January 9th, Shashi Tharoor took to his Twitter and criticized the BJP government. He tweeted, "A word we'd better start learning in India: ANOCRACY. Form of government that mixes democratic w/ autocratic features, permits elections, allows participation through opposition parties& institutions accommodating nominal amounts of competition, but acts w/minimal accountability." Here is the tweet.

Many a times, Shashi Tharoor uses some new word in his tweets and people will go crazy to find out the meaning of the words. Here are a few more interesting tweets from Sashi Tharoor.

Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 8, 2017

New Hinglish 21st century dictionary:

*Webaqoof*: "one who believes every claim or allegation on the internet & social media must be true" — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 25, 2017

To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2017