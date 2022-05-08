Shark Tank India Judges Net Worth

Want to know about the net worth and other details of Shark Tank India Judges? Don't worry... we are here to tell you. According to the reports, Anupam Mittal is having a net worth of $25 Million. Here is the list of judges and their net worth.

Judge Name - Net Worth

Anupam Mittal $25 Million

Vineeta Singh $8 Million

Namita Thapar $600 Milllion

Peyush Bansal $1.3 Billion

Ghazal Alagh $115 Million

Ashneer Grover $2.5 Billion

Aman Gupta $400 Million

BharatPe's co-founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover appeared on the first season of Shark Tank India, as one of the seven investors. Speaking about the money he made through the show, he added, "None of us went with the intention of making money. Let me tell you the truth, none of us made any money from the show. Some people said that we made ₹10 lakh per episode, but I’d have been happy with even ₹5 lakh. The concept of the show is very simple; they believe we have money, and they felt that we all have high-value startups, we’d be able to invest some money on the show. So, they asked us to commit to spending ₹10 crores each on the show. We said okay. We weren’t paid anything for any episode; in fact, we worked like bonded labour for hours and hours."

Also Read: ​Breaking Barriers: These Hyderabadi Biker Moms Show The Way!