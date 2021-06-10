Shani Jayanthi 2021: Chant These Mantras to Avoid The Wrath of Saturn

On the Amavasya (New Moon Day) Tithi of Jyeshta Maas, devotees commemorate the birth anniversary of Shani Dev (the son of Surya Dev and Devi Chaya), also known as Shani Jayanti (per the Purnimant calendar). In several North Indian states, this day coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat festivities. Today is Jyeshta Maas' Amavasya Tithi when devotees around the country pay homage to Shani Dev and Devi Savitri. Read on to find out what you should do on Shani Jayanti and how to chant Mantras.

Shani Dev is known as the Lord of Justice since he represents Saturn (Shani in Hindi). This is because he makes us pay for the sins, we have committed in this and our earlier lives. Shani, on the other hand, bestows wealth and fame. Furthermore, and maybe most intriguingly, he is a Shri Krishna follower, and none other than Lord Shiva bestows his blessings on him.

Many people suffer from Shani's negative consequences in the form of Sadhe Saati or Dhaiya. Alternately, you can read the Sunderkand to fight off Shani's negative consequences.

Donate til (sesame), read the Shani Chalisa, and chant the following Shani Beej Mantra today, on Shani Jayanti (also known as Shani Amavasya):

Om Sham Shaneicharaya Namah

Obtaining Lord Hanuman's blessings is one of the most effective methods to appease Shani Dev. As a result, you can worship Lord Hanuman and recite the Hanuman Chalisa to avoid Shani's anger or reduce the negative effects.

Lord Hanuman should be given red sindoor (Red vermillion) paste mixed with chameli (Jasmine) oil before Shani Dev is given the oil. After that, worship the Sacred Fig tree or Peepal tree and do puja. Then, because the Sacred Fig tree or Peepal Tree represents Shani Dev, you can circumambulate around it seven times. In the Bhagavad Gita, Shri Krishna, for example, compares the Sacred Fig tree or Peepal tree to God. As a result, the relevance.

You may offer food to the poor in a temple. Additionally, you can donate black clothing, til laddoos (Sesame laddus), and food. Make a heartfelt donation to a worthy cause. Last, but not least, repeat the following Mantra dedicated to Lord Krishna in front of your home deity.

ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय

OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

You will be able to please Shani Dev, and he will relieve you of all your problems if you do so.