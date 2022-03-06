Several Injured In A Grenade Attack In Busy Amira Kadal Area Of Srinagar
SRINAGAR: At least dozen people were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar city Sunday. The local media sources say a civilian was killed and at least 21 others, including a cop, were injured in the attack. As per police sources, the militants hurled a grenade at the security forces in Amira Kadal area in the afternoon.
A dozen people injured in grenade blast in #Srinagar's Hari Singh High Street: Official sources
Sources say the injured included a policeman. Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers. Police sources have identified the slain civilian as Muhammed Aslam Makhdoomi (70), a resident of Makhdoom Sahib area in Srinagar. More details are awaited.