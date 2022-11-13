Several Hinduwadis to Contest 2023 Assembly Polls in Karnataka: Sri Ram Sene Chief 

Days after Hindutva hardliner and Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik expressed his desire to contest in the next Assembly elections, he said 25 fierce Hinduwadis will contest the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka. Sri Ram Sene chief made this announcement on Sunday.

He said the Hinduwadis would make efforts to stop killings of Gomatha (cows), to free from Christian religious conversion, to save Hindu women from Love Jihad and to liberate Datta Peetha. It may be noted here that a temple (Datta Peetha shrine) in the name of Dattatreya and a dargah in the name of Sufi saint Baba Budan Dargah are located at the cave in the Bababudangiri Hills.

Alleging that the BJP has failed in protecting Hindus and the interests of Hindutva, Muthalik said all these Hinduwadis will contest the next elections as independent candidates. He said their sole aim would be to protect Hindus.

“The BJP that won in Karnataka because of the hard work of Hindus, could not protect Hindus and Hindu Karyakartas,” Muthalik said. He added only Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath are striving to save Hindutva.

Sri Ram Sene chief further said even under BJP administration, Hindu Karyakarthas are booked under Goonda Act and their names are filed in the rowdy sheet and the saffron party government does not bother to clear their names from the criminal records.

Also Read: TRS to Hold Joint Meeting of Executive and Legislative Members on Nov 15

(With inputs from agencies)