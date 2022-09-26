Several Arrested in Maharashtra’s Village for Allegedly Attacking a Karnataka Police Officer

Kalaburgi: Thirteen persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Karnataka police inspector Shrimant Illal in Maharashtra who was enquiring about the Ganja plantation probe case on Saturday.

Praveen Sood, Karnataka Police's director-general confirmed the arrests through a tweet and said ‘more soon’ to follow. The state police chief called Shrimant a ‘braveheart’ and vowed to do everything possible for his recovery.

Would do everything possible for speedy recovery of this brave heart. https://t.co/9kAPQ2ER2H — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) September 26, 2022

During the investigation, around 30-40 people in Umarga village brutally attacked the Kalaburgi (rural) circle inspector who received grievous injuries and is currently on a ventilator. The police officer is believed to have multiple fractured ribs and facial bone injuries, however, his organs are functioning normally. He was later airlifted from United Hospital here to Manipal Hospital of Bengaluru where he is being treated by a special team of doctors.

#Karnataka police airlifted Circle Police Inspector (CPI) Srimanth Illal to Bengaluru Manipal Hospital on Monday. Inspector Srimanth has been fatally attacked by a gang of 40 ganja (marijuana) growers in #Maharashtra and is being treated at United Hospital in Kalaburagi. pic.twitter.com/Otx4ntoLPV — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2022

Illal was in Maharashtra investigating a drug case when he was attacked. Praveen Sood, Karnataka Police's director-general, tweeted confirmation of the arrests and said 'more soon'. He also called Illal a 'braveheart' and vowed to do everything possible for his recovery.

The Karnataka police officer Shrimant had gone to Umarga village near Karnataka-Maharashtra border in connection with the Ganja plantation case. The villagers attacked the police personnel after a team of cops headed by a police inspector visited Osmanabad district in Maharashtra after the arrest of one accused in the Ganja probe case.