Several Arrested After Paper Leaked For A UP Teachers Exam

According to officials, a major entrance exam for teachers in Uttar Pradesh was canceled today after the question paper was leaked. Several people have been arrested as a part of the investigation. According to initial accounts, the material was leaked using a WhatsApp group.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a state-level teacher eligibility test that is required of all teachers who intend to teach in state-board affiliated schools in primary or upper elementary grades. It will now take place next month. Around a lakh candidates were said to have applied for this and were to sit for the exam today.

"Since papers for the UP-TET exam have been leaked, the exam has been cancelled. Aspirants will be allowed to retake the exam at no additional fee in a month's time,” Satish Dwivedi, the state's education minister, said.

He further added that the probe has been turned over to the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force unit so that the accused can be identified and harsh action taken against them.