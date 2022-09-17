Seven Killed, Many Injured as Bus Falls Off Bridge in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Ranchi: At least seven people were killed and many others injured after a bus carrying around 50 passengers fell off a bridge in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Saturday, police said. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

The accident occured when the Ranchi-bound bus hit the railing of a bridge and fell into a dry spot in Siwanne River, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Rescue operation is underway as some passengers are still trapped in the bus, he said. A DSP-rank officer and three police station in-charge have been rushed to the accident site to monitor the rescue operation.

“Two passengers died on the spot, while four others were declared dead by doctors at Sadar Hospital in Hazaribagh. The fatality figures may go up as some are seriously injured. We are preparing to send them to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment,” Manoj Ratan added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister have expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives and prayed for the quick recovery of the wounded.

Anguished by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2022

टाटीझरिया में पुल से बस के गिरने से यात्रियों के हताहत होने से मन व्यथित है। परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवारों को दुःख की घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे।

जिला प्रशासन द्वारा राहत और बचाव कार्य किया जा रहा है। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) September 17, 2022

