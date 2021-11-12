Seven Coaches Of Kannur Yesvanthpur Express Derails In Tamil Nadu

Due to the sudden falling of boulders on the running train Kannur-Yesvantpur Express, seven coaches derailed between the Toppuru-Sivadi ghat section in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. The incident took place at around 3:50 am today. All the passengers who are on board are safe, no casualty reported.

Five buses are being arranged at the spot of the accident for the convenience of passengers. The Railways has opened the Help Desk at Hosur 04344-222603, Bengaluru 080-22156554, and Dharmapuri 04342-232111.

After the accident, Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh along with top officials rushed to the spot. The unaffected rear portion of six coaches and SLR along with passengers continued the journey towards Thoppur and further to Salem. The track restoration work is going on and the boulders have been removed.

Here is the tweet made by South Western Railway.