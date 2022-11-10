Setback to Azam Khan, Rampur Court Rejects His Appeal Against Conviction in Hate Speech Case

Rampur: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan lost his appeal against his conviction in a 2019 hate speech case, which led to his disqualification, as Rampur sessions court rejected his plea on Thursday. The local court, after hearing both sides, turned down Khan's appeal.

The Election Commission will hold a bypoll in the Rampur Sadar constituency on December 5 as the by-election was necessitated following the disqualification of Khan. The senior Samajwadi Party leader was disqualified as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Azam Khan had challenged his conviction in a hate speech case that led to his disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Last month, Khan was convicted by the MP-MLA court in the hate speech case and sent him to three years in jail.

During the court hearing, the counsel of Azam Khan questioned the veracity of the CD which was admitted as evidence and sought to annul the conviction order. The prosecution said Azam Khan, who was an MP then, should have been responsible while making the speech.

Also Read: Tirupati: Five Students Including 3 Girls Remain Untraced Since Nov 9