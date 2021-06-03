Serum Institute Seeks DGCI Permission To Manufacture Sputnik-V

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has put up an application to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission to manufacture Sputnik-V vaccine in the country, sources said.

It is learned that the SII on Wednesday has also sought DCGI approval for test analysis and for examining the vaccine.

Russia's vaccine Sputnik-V is already being manufactured by Dr Reddy's Laboratories in India. The SII has already told the government that it will be able to manufacture and supply 10 crore Covishield doses in June, while it is also manufacturing the Novavax vaccine, the regulatory clearance for which is awaited from the United States.

However, the Sputnik-V vaccine was given authorisation by the DCGI to be used only for emergency purposes. A consignment of 30 lakh doses of Sputnik-V vaccines landed in Hyderabad on June 1.