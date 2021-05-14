Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech To Increase COVID Vaccine Production By August

Hyderabad: Serum and Bharat Biotech have announced that the production of their vaccines will be increased by August. They have also sent their four-month production schedule to the Centre.

Bharat Biotech plans to increase production by 7.8 crore doses, while Serum Company plans to increase production by 10 crore doses. The plan for the months of June, July, August, and September was sought by the Union Ministry of Health, Drugs Controller General of India.

The dose will be increased to 3.32 crore in July and 7.82 crores in August, according to V Krishna Mohan, director of Bharat Biotech Company. It was also mentioned that it will take place in September. In August and September, according to Prakash Kumar Singh, director of the serum firm, they are expected to increase their production of the Covishield vaccine to 10 crore doses.

Both companies have stated unequivocally that they would increase output regardless of the circumstances. A group of senior central executives recently paid a visit to the two businesses to assess their productivity.

Vaccines are in short supply in the region. Vaccination is no longer mandatory in many states, especially for people aged 18 to 44. Also, the over-the-counter vaccine isn't enough on most days, according to states like Delhi. These states want the central government to help them.