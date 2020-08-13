RANCHI: In a shocking incident, a senior journalist working with a reputed news agency of India was found dead at his residence here on Thursday, August 13.

Senior journalist and bureau chief of PTI news agency PV Ramanujam died by suicide, according to police, as reported by a news agency. He is survived by his wife and son. He will be cremated on Friday.

According to the police, Ramanujam was found hanging in his office-cum-residence at Ranchi.

According to one of his colleague, he was under work pressure for the past few days.

The office is situated near Raj Bhawan. His wife saw his last going inside his chamber on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, he was found dead there.

"The demise of senior journalist is very sad. He was a simple person. His death is eyeopener for media fraternity and it also reflects the working condition," Kausendra, a member of Ranchi press Club was quoted as saying.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Central Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda have expressed grief over the unnatural death of Ramanujam.

