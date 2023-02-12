Selling Drugs without Licence: Amazon, Flipkart and Other e-tailers Served Notices

New Delhi: Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has served show-cause notices to Amazon, Flipkart Health Plus and several other online sellers for selling drugs violating the norms.

In the show-cause notice, the DCGI VG Somani has stated that according to a Delhi High Court order dated December 12, 2018, online sales of medicines without a licence is prohibited.

“In spite of the same, you are found to be engaged in such activities without a licence,” the notice stated.

The drug regulator had sent a similar notice to all the states and Union Territories in May and November 2019 and again on February 3 seeking appropriate action and compliance on the court order. If no reply is received from the online sellers, it will be presumed that the company has nothing to say on the given notice and it will initiate necessary action against them without any further notice, DCGI said.

