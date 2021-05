As per latest reports, select military hospitals will make 10 to 15 per cent of their designated Covid-19 beds available to the civilian population in cases of specific referrals from the local administration for treating COVID patients. The select facilities will be among the 50 Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) hospitals that have been allowed to treat civilians, subject to availability of beds and other conditions.

Indian Army today announced to open all its Military Hospitals for the civilians for Covid treatment. The medical staff of the Army is being made available to various State Governments and the Indian Army is setting up temporary Hospitals in various parts of the country.

There are 112 Military Hospitals, 12 Air Force Hospitals and 10 Naval Hospitals in India. Citizens may approach their nearest Military Hospitals and avail the facility after following due procredure and approvals.

Name of Military Hospitals are mentioned below -

Arunachal Pradesh:

181 Military Hospital, Tenga Valley.

Assam:

151 Base Hospital, Guwahati.

155 Base Hospital, Tezpur

160 Military Hospital, Silchar

162 Military Hospital, Dinjan

180 Military Hospital, Missamari

188 Military Hospital, Likabali

Bihar:

Military Hospital, Danapur.

Military Hospital, Gaya.

Delhi:

Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt.

Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi.

Goa:

Military Hospital, Panaji.

Gujarat:

Military Hospital, Ahmedabad.

Military Hospital, Baroda

Military Hospital, Bhuj

Military Hospital, Dharangadhara

Military Hospital, Jamnagar.

Haryana:

Military Hospital, Ambala Cantt.

Command Hospital, Chandimandir.

Military Hospital, Hisar.

Himachal Pradesh:

Military Hospital, Kasauli.

Military Hospital, Shimla

Military Hospital, Bakloh

Military Hospital, Dalhousie

Military Hospital, Palampur

Military Hospital, Yol.

Jammu & Kashmir:

Command Hospital, Udhampur.

Military Hospital, Doda

Military Hospital, Kargil

92 Base Hospital, Srinagar

150 General Hospital, Rajouri

153 General Hospital, Leh

166 Military Hospital, Jammu

168 Military Hospital, Durgmulla

169 Military Hospital, Surankot.

170 Military Hospital, Akhnoor.

171 Military Hospital, Samba.

Jharkhand:

Military Hospital, Namkum.

Military Hospital, Ramgarh.

Karnataka:

Military Hospital, Belgaum.

Kerala:

Military Hospital, Cannonore.

Military Hospital, Trivandrum.

Madhya Pradesh:

Military Hospital, Bhopal.

Military Hospital, Gwalior

Military Hospital, Sagar

Military Hospital, Jabalpur

Military Hospital, Mhow

Military Hospital, Pachmarhi.

Maharashtra:

Military Hospital, Ahmednagar.

Military Hospital, Aurangabad.

Military Hospital, Devlali

Military Hospital, Kamptee

Military Hospital, Khadakvasla

Military Hospital, Kirkee

Command Hospital, Pune

Military Hospital, CTC Pune

Military Hospital, Pulgaon.

Manipur:

183 Military Hospital, Leimakong.

Meghalaya:

Military Hospital, Shillong.

Nagaland:

154 General Hospital, Zakhama.

165 Military Hospital, Dimapur.

Odisha:

Military Hospital, Gopalpur, Ganjam.

Punjab:

Military Hospital, Amritsar.

Military Hospital, Jalandhar

Military Hospital, Patiala

159 General Hospital, Ferozpur.

167 Military Hospital, Pathankot

172 Military Hospital, Gurdaspur

173 Military Hospital, Faridkot

174 Military Hospital, Bathinda

175 Military Hospital, Abohar.

Rajasthan:

Military Hospital, Jodhpur.

Military Hospital, Nasirabad

177 Military Hospital, Jalipa

185 Military Hospital, Udaipur

Military Hospital, Alwar

Military Hospital, Jaipur

Military Hospital, Kota

176 Military Hospital, Sri Ganganagar

184 Military Hospital, Suratgarh

187 Military Hospital, Bikaner.

Sikkim:

178 Military Hospital, Gangtok.

Tamil Nadu:

Military Hospital, Avadi.

Military Hospital, Chennai

Military Hospital, Wellington.

Telangana:

Military Hospital, Golconda, Hyderabad.

Military Hospital, Secunderabad.

Tripura:

182 Military Hospital, Agartala.

Uttarakhand:

Military Hospital, Dehradun.

Military Hospital, Lansdowne

Military Hospital, Ranikhet

Military Hospital, Roorkee

161 Military Hospital, Pithoragarh.

Uttar Pradesh:

Command Hospital, Lucknow.

Military Hospital, Babina.

Military Hospital, Jhansi

Military Hospital, Agra

Military Hospital, Allahabad

Military Hospital, Bareilly

Base Hospital, Lucknow.

Military Hospital, Faizabad

Military Hospital, Fatehgarh

Military Hospital, Mathura

Military Hospital, Meerut

Military Hospital, Varanasi.

West Bengal:

Command Hospital, Kolkata.

Base Hospital, Barrackpore.

Military Hospital, Panagarh

158 Base Hospital, Bengdubi

Military Hospital, Lebong

164 Military Hospital, Binaguri

179 Military Hospital, Kalimpong.

As per the announcement made by the Indian Army on their Facebook page on Thursday, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital, at Lucknow set up by DRDO in record time has commenced operations on 05 May 21. '' Intensive training, quality checks of equipment, a dry run of admission & COVID protocols have been completed prior to operationalisation. State Government is facilitating essential amenities, services management, oxygen re-supply, patient management & waste disposal. The hospital will provide free meals and medicines to all patients,''

Admission of patients is regulated through ICCC, Lucknow (0522-4523000).

Information on admitted patients is available at the helpdesk (9519109239 & 9519109240).

The Indian Armed Forces have provided 30 Medical Specialists, 28 Medical Officers, 06 Officers for administrative support, 51 Nursing Officers, 110 Nursing Assistants/Technicians & 79 Support Staff.

Also Read: IAF Expedites Distribution of Medical Oxygen