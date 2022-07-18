Seethakka Says Voting To Murmu Was A Mistake, Appeals For Another Chance To Cast Vote

Polling in the Presidential election is underway at the Parliament House and the state legislative assemblies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, chief ministers from across the country, and other MPs and MLAs cast their votes on Monday morning. The counting of votes will take place on July 21.

AICC MahilaCongress General secretary, Congress MLA Seethakka voted for NDA presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu and further added that by mistake she cast her vote. She appealed to authorities for another chance to cast her vote. She asked for another ballot to correct the mistake.

It is all known knowledge that all the opposition parties have earlier declared their support for Yashwant Sinha.

However, after all the statements that are going viral, Seethakka issued a clarification saying that, "If I voted for NDA why would I ask for another ballot before I cast my vote? There was a sketch mark on top of the ballot not on the names so I asked for another ballot EC denied it, and voted for My party candidate." Here is the tweet.