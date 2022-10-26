See How Partial Solar Eclipse Was Seen From Different Indian Cities

Solar Eclipse 2022: The partial solar eclipse that took place on October 25 was the year's last Surya Grahan. The eclipse was visible from different parts of Europe, Northern Africa, and large parts of western and central Asia. During the solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and the earth and thereby the sun's rays won't reach the earth. Generally, there are three kinds of solar eclipses - total, annular and partial.

In a total solar eclipse, the moon will fully cover the sun and in an annular, the moon won't cover the sun fully. Coming to the partial solar eclipse, the moon will partly cover the sun.

The partial solar eclipse that took place on Tuesday evening was loved by many stargazers. Many people watched the solar eclipse that began at 4.17 pm on October 25.

See how solar eclipse was seen from different parts of the city.

#PartialSolarEclipse seen in the sky of Amritsar, Punjab. The astronomical phenomenon today is visible over most of India apart from some parts in the northeast pic.twitter.com/T9ZG068YTG — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

The astronomical wonder of a partial solar eclipse witnessed in Jammu (pic 1) and Chandigarh (pic 2) https://t.co/LZvMRPrOyR pic.twitter.com/4jNfdJJhHt — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022