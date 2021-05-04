See How Netizens Are Reacting To Suspension Of Kangana's Twitter Handle And IPL

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been permanently suspended after she shared a controversial tweet related to the violence in Bengal. The Twitter account of Kangana is said to have repeatedly violated Twitter policy on "hateful conduct and abusive behaviour."

A Twitter spokesperson said, "We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. As explained in our abusive behaviour policy, you may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so. We consider abusive behavior an attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else's voice."

Kangana shared a video on her Instagram and said "Distressed, beyond words, death of democracy." Here is the video posted by the 'Queen' actor.

Earlier too, Kangana has been criticised for her insensitive remarks on several occasions.

Another big news is that the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has been suspended for the time being after an SRH player tested positive ahead of their scheduled match against Mumbai Indians in Delhi today. The increase in the number of coronavirus cases within the IPL bio bubble has led to the suspension of the season mid-way.

See how Twitterrati is reacting to Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspension and also IPL 2021.

IPL suspended. Kangana's twitter account suspended. Universe maintaining its balance of good and bad. — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 4, 2021

Ek hi din mein do sahi decision: Kangana's Twitter account suspended and the IPL suspended. — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) May 4, 2021

IPL suspended. But so is K*ng*na's account. Indian twitter has me feeling very conflicted today. I mean should I cry or should I laugh!??!! pic.twitter.com/80czAMAQOv — divyanshi (@divyanshi2001) May 4, 2021

BREAKING: The IPL and Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account are now both suspended#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/bbcaweg7nj — Siddharth sonu (@Siddharth_sonu4) May 4, 2021

#KanganaRanaut 's account and IPL got suspended.

*Le me to twitter pic.twitter.com/TMgr9oGKX0 — Ujjwal Keshri (@Ujjwal_Keshri7) May 4, 2021

All of After Knowing Kanganas Account Suspension

and ipl suspended by BCCI

Thanx #Twitter #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/25q4YdX2Xd — Prem Prakash (@Prem4Prakash) May 4, 2021