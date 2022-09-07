See How Netizens Are Reacting To NEET UG 2022 Result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 will be out today. The scorecards for NEET UG 2022 will be released on September 7 at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in.

A total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for NEET UG 2022 exam and it was conducted on July 17 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing in the exam. Admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses will be offered on the basis of NEET 2022 scores.

The hashtag #NEETResults2022 is trending on Twitter. Here are the reactions of netizens on Twitter.

So as every body knows,today is the day, the #NEETUG2022 results. Is mauke pe do shabd kahungi,

No matter whatever your results be, always remember,this is the end,the world ends right here,jab ye ni kar paye to aage kuch ni bachta.Milte hai kisi gande se college me bsc ke sath. pic.twitter.com/7ccHPEOVO2 — Ananya (@kya_yaar_ananya) September 7, 2022

#NEETUG2022 results today,

Condition of students & parents : Student Parent pic.twitter.com/UxKZRzJZ5d — DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) September 7, 2022

#NEETUG2022

Gawd please not today 😣

Iam not mentally prepared 😂😐 pic.twitter.com/xaKpMcjmtu — Who knows 🦋 (@Armyy_here) September 7, 2022

#NeetResult #NEETUG2022result #NEETUG2022 Life is not only about these two options. There's always a countless number and many better than these two. So good luck and bear with whatever it is pic.twitter.com/jMF8jghten — Divyanshu 3am (@divyanshu3am) September 7, 2022