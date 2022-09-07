See How Netizens Are Reacting To NEET UG 2022 Result
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 will be out today. The scorecards for NEET UG 2022 will be released on September 7 at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in.
A total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for NEET UG 2022 exam and it was conducted on July 17 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing in the exam. Admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses will be offered on the basis of NEET 2022 scores.
The hashtag #NEETResults2022 is trending on Twitter. Here are the reactions of netizens on Twitter.
So as every body knows,today is the day, the #NEETUG2022 results. Is mauke pe do shabd kahungi,
No matter whatever your results be, always remember,this is the end,the world ends right here,jab ye ni kar paye to aage kuch ni bachta.Milte hai kisi gande se college me bsc ke sath. pic.twitter.com/7ccHPEOVO2
— Ananya (@kya_yaar_ananya) September 7, 2022
#NEETUG2022 results today,
Condition of students & parents :
Student Parent pic.twitter.com/UxKZRzJZ5d
— DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) September 7, 2022
#NEETUG2022 #NeetResult
NEET result to be announce today
Aspirants: pic.twitter.com/y5miEKwZSA
— Salim Ahmed (@SalimAh81340501) September 7, 2022
#NEETUG2022
Gawd please not today 😣
Iam not mentally prepared 😂😐 pic.twitter.com/xaKpMcjmtu
— Who knows 🦋 (@Armyy_here) September 7, 2022
After NEET Result :#NeetResult #NEETUG2022 #NEET2022 #NEET pic.twitter.com/BMMUvd61UI
— Seeker (@_tiny_speck) September 7, 2022
#NeetResult #NEETUG2022result #NEETUG2022
Life is not only about these two options. There's always a countless number and many better than these two. So good luck and bear with whatever it is pic.twitter.com/jMF8jghten
— Divyanshu 3am (@divyanshu3am) September 7, 2022
#NeetResult #NEETUG2022 #NEETresult2022
Relatives to me after the result declaration pic.twitter.com/SceYrCNomj
— justanotherstudent (@rosesareeblack) September 7, 2022
Every NEET Aspirant waiting for Result!#NeetResult #NEETUG2022 pic.twitter.com/mXlqN6Cscs
— Sidharth Rajput (@LegitSidharth) September 7, 2022
Me to my relatives before they come to see my neet result 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/l0Bkq8abJL
— Himanshu Tripathi (@Himansh81934200) September 7, 2022
#Neet Aspirant waiting for result#NeetResult #NEETUG2022 pic.twitter.com/D63uM5jllC
— Supriya (@Supriya404) September 7, 2022
Students are waiting for the results
Meanwhile NEET:
#NeetResult#NEETUG2022 pic.twitter.com/aJ5EiNOPZz
— snebelﾒ𝑜 (@wisbel2) September 7, 2022