See How Netizens Are Reacting To NEET UG 2022 Result

Sep 07, 2022, 12:44 IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 will be out today. The scorecards for NEET UG 2022 will be released on September 7 at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in.

A total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for NEET UG 2022 exam and it was conducted on July 17 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing in the exam. Admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses will be offered on the basis of NEET 2022 scores.

The hashtag #NEETResults2022 is trending on Twitter. Here are the reactions of netizens on Twitter.


NEET 2022
NEET Results 2022
