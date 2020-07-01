MUMBAI: Mumbai police on Wednesday imposed section 144 of CrPC prohibiting the movement of people in public places and gatherings, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, an official said.

The prohibitory order, issued by a senior police official, says restrictions on the movement of residents for non- essential work will remain in force till July 15.

The order prohibits "presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort", the official said.

Meanwhile, as many as 60 Maharashtra Police personnel, including three officers, have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease, an official said on Wednesday.

Out of the 60 victims, 38 were from the Mumbai Police force, he said.

So far, nearly 4,900 police personnel have been infected with coronavirus in the state, including over 2,600 from the Mumbai Police force, he said.

(PTI)