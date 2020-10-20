Second Wave Of COVID-19 To Hit India In Winter Season?

The impact of dangerous coronavirus has not been stopped and there is yet another possibility of a second wave that looms over the globe. According to the head of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), VK Paul said that the number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in the country has been declined in the last three weeks and he warned about the possibility of a second wave of infections in the winter season.

Speaking to a news agency, he said that, "In India, the new coronavirus cases and number of deaths have declined in the last three weeks and the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states. However, there are five states (Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal) and 3-4 Union Territories (UTs), where there is still a rising trend."

He further added that, "Once the vaccine is available, there will be enough resources for delivering vaccines and making it accessible to the citizens and there will be no concern about resources under those circumstances".

India is the second highest affected country. A total of 7.5 Million people have been infected with the coronavirus. The first wave of COVID-19 started in the month of March.

The second wave started in August in Europe, following the relaxation of national lockdowns implemented in spring. The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Europe is a matter of serious concern in India. Niti Aayog Member VK Paul stressed on COVID-19 behaviour during festival season and winter months. He also called for keeping up the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

According to VK Paul, as of now, India is in a better position and people should follow all the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 as 90 percent of the people are still susceptible to coronavirus infections.