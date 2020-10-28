SDMC Doctor Succumbs To COVID-19

A 41-year-old doctor working with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was working in SDMC's Najafgarh Zone since 2008 and was posted at Maternity and Child Welfare Centre Rangpuri, Mahipal Pur and had joined COVID-19 duty since April. He was tested positive for coronavirus on October 13 and was under home isolation.

The civic official said that, "He had difficulty in breathing and was admitted in Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka on October 19 and further shifted to Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon on October 20, as his condition was deteriorating. He was put on ventilator, fought bravely but died on Tuesday." He is survived by his wife and two children. He was only the bread winner of his family.

A few days ago, Dr G Naresh Kumar, deputy district and medical health officer of Bhadradri Kothagudem district died of coronavirus. He worked as the incharge of the COVID quarantine centre in Manuguru.

According to the latest updates, the coronavirus cases in India reached 79,46,429 while the deaths reached 1,19,502. A total of 72,01,070 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 percent.

According to the IMA, till August 21, a total of 1,953 doctors have been infected, including 890 practising doctors, 767 resident doctors and 296 house surgeons and as many as 264 doctors have died of COVID-19 across the country.