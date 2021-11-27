SDM College Dharwad Becomes New Covid Hub After Hundreds Test Positive, OPD Shut

On Saturday, the SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad recorded 99 new cases, bringing the total to 281 positive cases, up from 182 the day before. Only six of the 281 positive cases have moderate symptoms, with the remainder being asymptomatic.

According to Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, testing has been stepped up, with 1,500 people's throat swab samples being gathered every day from 11 new stations. The medical college and hospital are awaiting the results of 1,890 employees and patients. They've been placed under quarantine.

To prevent the virus from spreading outside the hospital, the OPD has been closed, and visitors and patient attendants have been prohibited, according to District Collector Nitish Patil.