Scuffle Breaks Out on JNU Campus, ABVP Says Students Roughed Up by Guards

New Delhi: At least six students were injured after security guards at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University allegedly beat them up for protesting on campus on Monday, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad claimed.

A group of students claimed that the security guards attacked them while they were peacefully demanding the release of withheld scholarship money. The right-wing student group ABVP blamed the administration for provocation and assault and said the security guards had attacked the students for seeking the release of funds. Several students were staging a protest on the campus alleging that they have not received their fellowship in over a year, a member from the RSS-backed student group said.

According to Rohit Kumar, president of ABVP JNU, five students had gone to the scholarship department at around 11 am but the guards abused the students and misbehaved with them.

“Such is the condition of this department that just four staff are left now while there used to be 17 earlier. The students have been suffering for over two years now. They aren't getting non-NET scholarships, MCM (Merit-cum-Means) or even JRF,” he said.

NAXALI JNU Admin attacked students for asking their rightful fellowships. The security didn’t spare even the girls and the divyang students. Many students have been seriously injured and the fellowship section is red with the students blood #ShameOnJNUAdmin@JNU_official_50 pic.twitter.com/jIZQJGeXOS — ABVP JNU (@abvpjnu) August 22, 2022

The ABVP members took to Twitter to register their protest against the high-handedness of the security guards on JNU campus. They said the security staff did not even spare girls including students with special needs.

“Many students have been seriously injured and the fellowship section is red with students' blood,” the ABVP tweeted.

The injured students say they will submit a complaint to the Delhi Police soon. The security firm Cyclops is responsible for managing security on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. So far, the university hasn't issued a statement on the incident.

“Few JNU students were demanding for distribution of scholarships for students which was pending at the end of JNU administration for the last 2 years. Students staged a protest at the administration office when the Guards of JNU security came and tried to remove protesting students, a scuffle broke out between students and guards on duty,” said Manoj C, DCP (South West).

