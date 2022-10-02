SCR's Special Trains From Secunderabad For Dasara Festive Season

Are you planning to travel back home for the festival, and couldn’t find seats on the regular trains? Then there is a piece of good news for you! South Central Railway (SCR) has arranged for special trains which will ply from some locations.

With October being the month of festivals, SCR has arranged new trains for travellers, to make their journey hassle-free.

The special trains will start from Hatia to Ernakulam (08645) on October 24 and 31, and from Ernakulam to Hatia (08646) on October 27 and November 3.

It also includes trains from Patna to Secunderabad (03281) from October 27 to November 10 and Secunderabad to Patna (03282) from October 29 to November 12.

