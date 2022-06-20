SCR Runs One Way Special Trains in Cancelled and Diverted Routes

Due to the cancellation of many trains in view of the Agnipath protest, there is a huge crowd in the railway stations. The South Central Railway will run one-way special trains between several routes to minimise the extra rush.

Train No. 02792 will leave Pt. DD Upadhyaya station at 6 a.m. on June 20 and arrive in Secunderabad at 11.30 a.m. The next day, the train will halt at Varanasi, Prayagraj Jn, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Sevagram, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, Ramagundam, and Kazipet stations en route. On the other hand, SCR cancelled, rescheduled, and diverted some services on Sunday.

Cancelled trains are:

Train No. 12295 (KSR Bengaluru – Danapur)

Train No.12296 (Danapur – KSR Bengaluru)

Train No. 22354 (SVMT Bengaluru – Patna)

Train No. 12792 (Danapur – Secunderabad)

Train No. 12389 (Gaya – Chennai Central)

Train No. 17006 (Raxaul – Hyderabad)

Train No. 18045 (Shalimar – Hyderabad)