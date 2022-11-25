SCR to Run 38 Weekly Sabarimala Special Trains Dec-Jan 2023

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate Special trains owing to the heavy rush due to the Sabarimala season. To clear the extra rush of passengers, SCR will run 38 weekly Sabarimala Special Trains between various destinations in December 2022 and January 2023, a release from SCR said on Friday.

Train No 07133: Hyderabad – Kollam (7 Services) will depart from Hyderabad on December 5, 12, 19, 26, January 2, 9 and 16 (Mondays) and arrive at Kollam on the next day.

Train No 07134: Kollam – Hyderabad (7 Services) will leave from Kollam on December 6, 13, 20, 27, January 3, 10 and 17 (Tuesdays) and arrive at Hyderabad on the next day.

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikera, Kayankulam and Sasthankota stations in both the directions.

Train No 07125: Secunderabad – Kottayam (6 Services) will depart from Secunderabad on December 4, 11, 18, 25, January 1 and 8 (Sundays) and arrive at Kottayam on the next day.

Train No 07126: Kottayam – Secunderabad (6 Services) will leave from Kottaym on December 5, 12, 19, 26, January 2 and 9 (Mondays) and arrive Secunderabad on the next day.

These special trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town in both the directions.

Train No 07119: Narsapur – Kottayam (6 Services) will depart from Narsapur on December 2, 9, 16, 30, January 6 and 13 (Fridays) and arrive at Kottayam on the next day.

Train No 07120 Kottayam – Narasapur (6 Services) will leave from Kottayam on December 3, 10, 17 31, January 7 and 14 (Saturdays) and arrive at Narsapur on the next day.

These special trains will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town stations in both the directions.

