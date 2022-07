SCR Cancels 10 Trains Due To Heavy Rains

Due to continuous rains in the country, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled several trains and partially cancelled a few other trains that are scheduled to operate from Monday to Wednesday, an SCR press release said.

The 10 cancelled trains include Train no 07077/07078 Secunderabad-Umdanagar-Secunderabad passenger special, Train no 07055 Secunderabad-Umdanagar MEMU special, Train no 07076 Medchal-Umdanagar MEMU special, Train no 07056 Umdanagar-Secunderabad MEMU special, Train No 07059/07060 Secunderabad-Umdanagar-Secunderabad MEMU special, Train no 07971/07970 HS Nanded-Medchal-HS Nanded passenger special, Train no-07438 Secunderabad-Medchal MEMU special, Train no-07213-Medchal-Secunderabad MEMU special, Train no 17267/17268 Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port MEMU, Train no 07978/07977 Vijayawada-Bitragunta-Vijayawada MEMU.

The two partially cancelled trains include Train no 17258 Kakinada Port-Vijayawada Express is partially cancelled between Kakinada Port and Rajahmundry, and Train no 17257 Vijayawada-Kakinada Port Express partially cancelled between Rajahmundry and Kakinada Port.

