NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which has been easing lockdown curbs in the coutry in a phased manner, issued unlock 3.0 guidelines on Wednesday evening. With the unlock 2.O guidelines coming to an end on July 31, the ministry issued fresh guidelines for unlock 3.0. The biggest takeaway from the fresh guidelines is that the night curfew, which is in force since March 24th, has been removed under unlock 3.0. From August 1 onwards movement of vehicles and public will be allowed unhindered during the nights.

Below are the highlights of Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs: