Udupi (Karnataka): In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl died after accidentally gulping chocolate with its wrapper on Wednesday. The shocking incident took place at Bijur village near Baindur town in the Udupi district, reported news agency IANS.

The deceased girl identified as Samanvi was a student of Vivekananda English Medium School. According to police, as told by her family members, Samanvi did not want to go to school on Wednesday. Later, she agreed to go to the school as her mother Suprita Poojari persuaded her by giving her chocolate.

As the school bus approached to pick her up, the girl gulped the chocolate with the wrapper into her mouth and choked to death, the police said, adding the girl collapsed at the door of the school bus.

The family, friends and driver of the school bus tried to help her to puke and also shifted her to a private hospital immediately. However, the doctors declared her dead and sent the body for postmortem. Meanwhile, police said that the exact cause of death of the girl will be known after they receive the post-mortem report.

(With inputs from IANS)

