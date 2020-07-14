BHAGALPUR: Several rivers in Bihar including Bagmati, Koshi, Kamla, Gandak are in floods because of the heavy rains. A school building here came crashing down into the Koshi river and in a flash after the embankment of the river was washed away under the force of furiously flowing floodwaters. All this happened in the span of a few seconds even as local people watched this rare spectacle in complete shock.

The school building going down into the river before being swept away made for a spine-chilling sight even as some of the onlookers captured the entire disaster on their mobile smartphones. A viral video of this incident shows some parts of the school building collapsing into the river.

Luckily, there are no reports of any casualties as the school was closed due to coronavirus lockdown, locals said. The video of the school building being sucked into the river has been doing rounds on social media. In Bihar, several areas were inundated due to copious rains for the last few days.