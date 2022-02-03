Scholarship to Students from Marginalised and SC/ST Communities

The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment implements two National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) schemes. One is implemented by the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment under which financial assistance is provided to selected students from Scheduled Castes, Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes, Landless Agricultural Labourers, and Traditional Artisans for pursuing Masters and Ph.D. level courses abroad.

The other is implemented by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DoEPwD) under which scholarship is provided to the selected students with disabilities for pursuing Masters and Ph. D-level courses abroad. Similarly, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is also implementing NOS Scheme for students belonging to ST communities.

The total expenditure during the last five years under the three National Overseas Scholarship schemes for students from marginalized communities is Rs. 100.62 Crore.

A total of 3244 applications were received over the past five years from students under the three schemes of National Overseas Scholarship mentioned in response to part (a) of the question. Out of these, a total of 726 students have been awarded scholarships.

A total of 9794 students have been awarded scholarships under the Top Class Education Scheme for SC students over the last five years, and an expenditure of Rs 179.62 Crores has been incurred under the scheme during the period.