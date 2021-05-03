SC Urge Centre, States To Consider Lockdown To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus

The second wave of coronavirus pandemic is showing its effect on the public. In the light of the continuing rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Supreme Court on Sunday advised the Centre and State governments to consider imposing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Apex Court said that, "In the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases in the second wave of COVID-19, we direct the central government and state governments to put on record the steps taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and the initiatives that they plan on taking in the near future.''

In the order, it is also stated that, "Simultaneously, we strongly urge the centre and state governments to consider a ban on mass gatherings and super spreader activities. Taking the safety of the public into priority, it is recommended to implement a lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus during the second wave."

"We understand the socioeconomic consequences of a lockdown, especially on the marginalised communities. As a result, if a lockdown is imposed, plans must be made ahead of time to meet the needs of these communities," said the Supreme Court order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in March last year in an attempt to break the chain of transmission. Thousands of migrant workers took to the streets and walked for days to return to their homes. The lockdown had impacted the economic condition of many people. The Supreme Court also asked the centre to revisit its vaccine procurement policy.

On Monday, India reported 3.68 lakh fresh coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, a total of 3,417 people have died in the country. With each passing day coronavirus cases are increasing which is having a tremendous pressure on the health care system of India. People are suffering due to the shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen related equipment.

About 49% of the new cases have been reported from five states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra with 669 deaths, followed by Delhi with 407 deaths.