SC Sentences Vijay Mallya To 4 Months Jail In Contempt Case

Supreme Court (SC) of India sentenced former fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya to four months imprisonment for contempt of court and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.

As per reports, the petition was filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) in a 2017 case, SC held Mallya guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children without informing the court in violation of court orders.

SC also asked Vijay Mallya to pay $40 million within two weeks with 8 percent of interest, and if he failed to do so would lead to the attachment of his properties, the Apex court stated in its orders.

On March 10, the court reserved its order in the matter, observing that proceedings against Mallya have hit a dead wall.

Vijay Mallya has been living in the United Kingdom since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra Resumes,12th Batch of Pilgrims Leave Jammu For Base Camps