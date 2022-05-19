SC Sentences Navjot Singh Sidhu To One Year Jail In 1988 Road Rage Case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed one year sentence on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case. The SC allowed a review plea by the victim's son on the issue of the May 2018 sentence awarded to Navjot Singh Sidhu in the case. A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul allowed the review petition filed in this regard challenging the Supreme Court's 2018 judgment.

The Supreme Court exonerated Navjot Singh Siddhu in the 1988 road rage case in which a Patiala resident named Gurnam Singh had died. Sidhu was let off with a fine of Rs 1,000.

The apex court had on May 15, 2018, set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order convicting Sidhu of culpable homicide and awarding him a three-year jail term in the case, but had held him guilty of causing hurt to a senior citizen. Despite finding Navjot Sidhu guilty of "voluntarily causing harm" to a 65-year-old man, the Supreme Court spared him jail time and imposed only a Rs 1,000 fine.

Later in September 2018, the apex court had agreed to examine a review petition filed by the family members of the deceased and issued notice to Sidhu on it.

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu got into an argument with the victim Gurnam over a parking space in Patiala. The two allegedly dragged Gurnam out of his car and hit him. Gurnam was pronounced dead when he was taken to the hospital.( Inputs from Bar and Bench)

