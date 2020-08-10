NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday has rejected activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan's regret for his 2009 statement that half of 16 former CJIs were corrupt. The apex court said that further hearing in this criminal contempt case against Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal is required.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that it will hear the matter and see it the case amounts to contempt or not. The bench also consists of justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari.

The matter has been posted for hearing on August 17.

In November 2009, the SC had issued contempt notice to Bhushan and Tejpal for casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview to a news amagazine. Tarun Tejpal was the editor of the magazine.

On August 4, the SC said that it would hear the case against them and it has not accepted their "explanation" or "apology" into the matter.