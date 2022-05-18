SC Orders Release of Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict AG Perarivalan

The Supreme Court gave its final verdict on a plea seeking the release of AG Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The apex court ordered to release of AG Perarivalan and said, "By exercising Article 142 it is appropriate to release the convict." The verdict was pronounced by three-bench justice of the Supreme Court including Justices Nageswara Rao, BR Bavai, and AS Bopanna. AG Perarivalan served over 30 years of his life sentence.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government asked the Governor to utilize the power under Article 161 of the Indian Constitution and grant a pardon to Perarivalan and other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The governor, however, referred the matter to the President of India.

On March 9, 2022, the apex court granted the bail to AG Perarivalan by a bench comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai. The court noted that they have considered that the accused has spent 31 years in jail and is entitled to be released on a bail. The bail order was vehemently opposed by the centre in the court. Before this, AG Perarivalan had been granted parole twice last year based on the medical grounds. In July 2021, his parole was further extended by a month at the request of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

