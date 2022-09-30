SC Order Will Decide Whether Gali Janardhan Reddy Can Step Foot Into Bellary Again

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said it will pass the order on October 10 on whether or not mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy can be permitted to visit his home town Bellary in Karnataka.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by the former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy who sought permission to visit and stay for a month in Bellary to meet his daughter who had recently delivered a baby.

Janardhan Reddy was involved in the a multi-crore illegal Obalupuram mining case and was jailed for more than three years. He has been out on conditional bail since 2015 with several conditions imposed by the apex court in its order, including prohibiting him from visiting Bellary in Karnataka and Ananthapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. He was also directed to surrender his passport before the concerned trial court and not to leave the country without the permission of the trial judge.

The last time Gali Janardhan Reddy entered Bellary was for his daughter Brahmani's wedding in November 2016. The apex court granted permission for 21 days for him to perform the much-talked-about lavish wedding where Rs 550 crore was spent.The invitation alone was said to have cost an estimated Rs 5 crore.

