SC Notice To Hyderabad Police Over Husband's Habeas Corpus Petition

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, in response to a husband's request to speak to his wife, issued orders to the Hyderabad police to ensure that he meets his spouse. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjeev Khanna on Tuesday heard a petition filed by Sachin, a native of Mohali, Punjab, alleging that his wife was forcibly taken and confined by his in-laws in Hyderabad.

The bench questioned the Telangana public prosecutor and said that this was not a simple bail petition and was a habeas corpus petition and whether the Police were given any directions to this effect. While the public prosecutor stated that the petition was not against the Telangana police, the court questioned whether the facts were ascertained and had the Hyderabad police examined the place, they asked. The Court also said that such petitions should be considered as a matter of urgency.

Based on the allegations in the habeas corpus petition, the Supreme Court directed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to file a detailed report with factual evidence. The Court would further conduct a trial in the matter on the 23rd of this month based on the report, it stated.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices May Reduce Soon!