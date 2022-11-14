SC Junks Plea to Declare Netaji’s Birth Anniversary as National Holiday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking declaration of national holiday on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The public interest litigation (PIL) also requested the top court to give directions to raise a Memorial Hall and Museum of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in the national and state capitals. The PIL was filed by advocate KK Ramesh who was seeking directions to the Centre to declare January 23, birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, as a national holiday.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala dismissed the PIL and this is a matter for the executive not the judiciary.

“Whether a national holiday should be declared is a matter of governmental policy. The Supreme Court cannot direct that,” the bench said, adding the best way to celebrate his contribution is by working hard just like he worked hard for independence.

(With ANI inputs)

