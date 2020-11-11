NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to journalist Arnab Goswami in the 2018 abetment to suicide case. A vacation bench comprising of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee also granted interim bail to two others -- Nitish Sarda and Parveen Rajesh Singh -- on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each. The bench said their release should not be delayed and the prison authorities should facilitate this.

The top court directed that Goswami, Sarda and Singh shall not tamper with evidence and cooperate in the probe in the case. Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, had challenged the Bombay High Court's November 9 order refusing to grant him and two others interim bail in the case and asking them to move the trial court for relief.

The accused were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues to them by the companies of the accused.