The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended five new Chief Justices to various High Courts including Telangana. The names of the five judges recommended for appointment to various High Courts as Chief Justices are:

Justice Vipin Sangh (presently acting chief Justice of Delhi HC) - Uttarakhand High Court

Justice Amjad A Sayed (presently Bombay) - Himachal Pradesh High Court

Justice SS Shinde (presently Bombay) - Rajasthan High Court

Justice Rashmin M Chhaya (presently Gujarat) - Gauhati High Court

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan (presently Telangana) - Telangana High Court

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has been named as the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. The decision was taken by the Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana. Last October Bhuyan was moved from Bombay High Court to Telangana High Court as a senior judge. Justice Bhuyan is also the Executive Chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

The SC Collegium has recommended the transfer of present Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Satish Chandra Sharma to Delhi High Court. Justice Bhuyan was appointed as Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011. He was closely affiliated with the Assam Judicial Academy and National Law University in Guwahati.

