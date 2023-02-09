SC Collegium Recommends Appointment of CJs of High Courts

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has recommended the appointment of the chief justices of the high courts of Patna, Himachal Pradesh, Guwahati and Tripura. The three-member collegium has recommended the name of Justice K Vinod Chandran of the Kerala High Court for appointment as the chief justice of the Patna High Court and Justice Sabina as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The collegium, also having Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, met on February 7 and recommended the name of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh for appointment as the chief justice of the Tripura High Court.

It recommended the appointment of Justice Sandeep Mehta as the chief justice of the Guwahati High Court.

