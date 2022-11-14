SC Asks Centre to Intervene and Take Steps to Curb Forced Religious Conversions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said forced religious conversion is a ‘very serious’ issue and directed the Centre to intervene into the matter and do something to curb the practice, PTI reported.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Hima Kohli warned that if the forced religious conversions are not stopped, the country will face a ‘very difficult situation.’ The top court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to enumerate measures to curb the practice through allurement.

“This is a very serious matter. Sincere efforts are to be made by the Centre to stop forced conversions. Otherwise very difficult situation will come. Tell us what action do you propose....You have to step in.”

SC says forced religious conversion is very serious issue, affects security of nation and freedom of religion — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2022

The bench further said, “It is a very serious issue which affects security of the nation and freedom of religion and conscience. Therefore, it is better that Union of India may make their stand clear and file counter on what further steps can be taken to curb such forced conversion.”

(With PTI inputs)

