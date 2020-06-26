NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday permitted Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to cancel the remaining board examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court gave a thumbs-up to CBSE's scheme to award marks to students for the cancelled papers that were scheduled to be held in July. The assessment scheme will consider marks achieved by students in last three papers of board exams.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna permitted the CBSE to issue a notification for the cancellation of the examinations.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, said that the assessment scheme will consider marks achieved by students in last three papers of board exams.

Both CBSE and ICSE told the top court that the results of the class X and XII board exams can be declared by mid of July.

The top court was hearing pleas seeking relief, including scrapping of remaining exams of Class 12 scheduled from July 1-15, in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Not just CBSE, the relief was also sought by the ICSE Board.

Last month, the Board had announced that remaining CBSE class X and XII examinations will be held between July 1 and 15, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be held between July 18-23 and the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) will be conducted on July 26.